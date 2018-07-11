U.S. government falls short of deadline to reunite kids, parents
Three-year-old Jose Jr., from Honduras, is helped by representative of the Southern Poverty Law Center as he is reunited with his father in Phoenix on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Elliot Spagat and Mike Householder, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 2:12AM EDT
SAN DIEGO - Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities as federal officials fell short of meeting a court-ordered deadline to reunite dozens of youngsters forcibly separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A federal judge in San Diego set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents.
In trying to meet the first deadline, the government began with a list of 102 children potentially eligible to be reunited and whittled that to 75 through screening that included DNA testing.
Government attorneys said it needed more time to track down parents of the remaining children.
The administration faces a July 26 deadline to reunite perhaps 2,000 or so older children.
