

The Associated Press





ISLAMABAD -- Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are travelling to Pakistan's scenic northern mountains and glaciers, drawing attention to the challenges of climate change in the South Asian nation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew to the city of Chitral Wednesday morning.

According to Britain's Press Association, Prince William made a speech at a cultural event in the capital of Islamabad the previous day, saying he will visit Chitral to see some of the impacts of climate change -- including a melting glacier -- as well as meet with local communities faced with the impact of a damaged environment.

Pakistan's northern areas have witnessed flash floods in recent years, causing damages and casualties.

The royal couple arrived in Pakistan on Monday and their visit ends on Friday.