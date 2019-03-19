U.K. government mulls way ahead on Brexit after speaker ruling
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a speech in Grimsby, north east England, Friday March 8, 2019. (Christopher Furlong/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 5:02AM EDT
LONDON -- The British government is considering its response to the ruling of the speaker of the House of Commons that Prime Minister Theresa May cannot keep asking lawmakers to vote on the same European Union divorce deal they have already rejected twice.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told Sky News Tuesday that the Cabinet would give "serious consideration" to John Bercow's decision that the government could not bring the deal back for a third vote without substantial changes. May has been lobbying opponents in preparation for another vote on her plan.
Barclay says the government needs "to look at the details of the ruling."
"The fact that a number of members of Parliament have said that they will change their votes points to the fact that there are things that are different."
