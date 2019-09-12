

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Two YouTubers were arrested trying to allegedly sneak into Area 51, a week before a scheduled Facebook hoax event which calls for people to storm the infamous base.

In a Facebook video, Nye County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, the two were allegedly caught trespassing at a government nuclear testing facility close to Area 51 -- the U.S. Air Force site which has sparked countless conspiracy theories for decades.

Police say the two men, who read and speak English, had seen the “No Trespassing” signs but simply ignored them.

The suspects have been identified as Netherland residents Ties Granzier, 20, and 21-year-old Govert Sweep. Both men have followings on YouTube.

A car belonging to the pair was found parked nearly five kilometres within the Nevada National Security Site, KTNV reported.

Deputies found a laptop, camera, and a drone inside the vehicle and later discovered there was camera footage shot within the facility. Granzier and Sweep were arrested for trespassing.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, people caught trespassing at a military base can be punished with six months behind bars, a US$500 fine or both.

Police allege the pair had hoped to attend the “Storm Area 51” Facebook hoax event scheduled for Sept. 20, which has been the source of dozens of memes online.

Set up in June, the Facebook posting urges attendees to break into the Nevada Test and Training Range to expose the conspiracy theory that the U.S. government is secretly housing aliens.

More than two million people have clicked “attending” on the event page, which has the tongue-in-cheek rallying cry of: “Let’s see them aliens.”

“We will all meet up in Rural Nevada and coordinate our parties. If we ‘Naruto’ run, we can move faster than their bullets," the event page states.

Several days ago, the creator of the event Matty Roberts reportedly pulled out, claiming there were too many issues related to funding and safety.

Local and federal officials, citing safety issues, have repeatedly urged people not to attempt to storm the facility.