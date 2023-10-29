Trump is returning to Iowa on Sunday for his eighth campaign stop in little more than a month
Donald Trump will headline his eighth campaign event in Iowa in a little more than a month on Sunday as part of the former president's accelerated fall schedule leading up to the first-in-the-nation caucuses in January.
Trump's planned speech at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux City, in GOP-heavy western Iowa, follows events Monday in New Hampshire and Saturday in Nevada. The Republican's campaign has long tried to show its dominance over his rivals with big early-state victories.
The stop also comes after he was fined $10,000 by the judge in his New York civil fraud trial for violating an order prohibiting him from verbally attacking court personnel.
Son Donald Trump Jr. was in West Des Moines at the campaign's state headquarters Thursday, where he applauded about 50 volunteers who were attending a caucus training session. The training was part of what Trump's team has promised will be a more disciplined effort in Iowa than in 2016, when he finished second to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
After his visit, Trump Jr. told reporters that the list of legal cases facing the former president will ultimately boosts his political cause.
"I think a lot of this stuff helps," the younger Trump said. "If it was one thing that they picked and that they focused on, maybe there would be some merit. But the deluge ... it just seems rather extreme."
The former president has drawn roughly 14,000 people to events in eastern and central Iowa since late September, while other candidates in the 2024 race have competed for much smaller audiences as they try to emerge as the most viable alternative.
Trump has said he expects to win Iowa big as he defies the typical strategy of lowering expectations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is campaigning aggressively in Iowa, has criticized Trump for skipping the series of Republican presidential debates and campaigning only before large audiences.
Trump will skip the third debate, scheduled for Nov. 8.
"Donald Trump's not willing to show up. He's missing in action right now," DeSantis told CNN on Thursday.
While Trump's appearances have drawn large crowds to gyms, event centers and hotel ballrooms, some of his recent statements at the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas have turned off would-be supporters.
Trump's criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as insufficient support for the military strike on a top Iranian general in January 2020 was in poor taste, said the Rev. Joseph Brown, an politically active evangelical pastor in small-town Washington, Iowa.
"In a time of war, and great heartache and trial, criticizing the leadership of our strongest Middle Eastern ally?" Brown said. "This guy was in the middle of watching moms and dads weeping over their little babies who had just been killed."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, his club said.
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
Sikh independence vote takes place in B.C. amid Canada-India tensions
Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza; Gaza Health Ministry says 8,000 now killed
The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza including near its largest hospital while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave. Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Canada
-
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
-
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale in B.C.
The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck. Not to worry - the Hells Angels deaths-head logos have been removed from the gables.
-
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
-
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
-
Five years after cannabis legalization, 64 per cent of Canadians are in support of the move: survey
It’s been five years since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, and a new survey finds that most Canadians are supportive of the move, but few agree with legalizing other drugs.
World
-
Trump is returning to Iowa on Sunday for his eighth campaign stop in little more than a month
Donald Trump will headline his eighth campaign event in Iowa in a little more than a month on Sunday as part of the former president's accelerated fall schedule leading up to the first-in-the-nation caucuses in January.
-
12 people die in a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon
Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil's Amazon region.
-
Explosive device blows up at convention centre in south India killing at least one and wounding 36
An explosive device blew up at a convention centre in southern India killing at least one person and wounding 36 others Sunday, authorities said.
-
Macron vows to enshrine women's rights to abortion in French Constitution in 2024
President Emmanuel Macron promised on Sunday to enshrine a woman's right to an abortion in the French Constitution by next year.
-
Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, days after a mass shooting left 18 people dead
Church bells rang Sunday as Maine residents gathered to pray and support one another following a traumatic week in which a fellow Mainer gunned down 18 people in the worst mass killing in state history.
-
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
Politics
-
Sikh independence vote takes place in B.C. amid Canada-India tensions
Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
Health
-
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
-
Doctors say we need the updated COVID-19 shot. So why haven't we heard more about it?
Doctors say it's vital to get the new version of the vaccine because it offers protection against the subvariant driving a current rise in COVID-19 cases and also because most Canadians are well past the six-month mark when immunity fades after previous shots or infections.
-
Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis
Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories.
Sci-Tech
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth's core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Paris Hilton channels Britney Spears at glitzy Halloween bash
The love for a certain memoir author of the hour was palpable at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as several stars paid tribute to the inimitable Britney Spears with their attention-getting getups.
Business
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strikes still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEO
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
Lifestyle
-
'Tombstone tourists' find the beauty and joy in cemetery visits
Until she left for college, film historian Karie Bible spent almost her entire childhood living next to a cemetery. Other kids may have traded creepy stories about cemeteries or swore they’re haunted, but Bible was convinced of their value.
-
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
Sports
-
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, his club said.
-
Gilles, Poirier clinch gold at Skate Canada; Sakamoto finishes first in women's
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have once again claimed gold on home soil, finishing on top of the ice dance program at Skate Canada International.
-
Jenni Hermoso scores winner for Spain in 1st game since World Cup kiss scandal
Jenni Hermoso came off the bench to score a late winner for Spain against Italy on Friday in her first international game since the World Cup final, where the kiss she was subjected to by the Spanish soccer federation president caused an international uproar.
Autos
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.