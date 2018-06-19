WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump is defending without apology his administration's border-protection policies in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents.

Calling for tough action against illegal immigration, Trump declared Monday that the U.S. "will not be a migrant camp" on his watch.

Images of children held in fenced cages fuelled a growing chorus of condemnation from both political parties, all four former first ladies and national evangelical leaders. The children are being held separately from parents who are being prosecuted under the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings.

Trump continued to fault Democrats and pointed to more lenient policies under past administrations that had not charged all migrants who had crossed illegally.