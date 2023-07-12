Trudeau says Ukrainian officer cadets will train at Quebec military college
The military will welcome Ukrainian officer cadets to Canada for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Trudeau, who was in Vilnius, Lithuania, for the military alliance's annual leaders' meeting, said the cadets will be trained at the Royal Military College in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
Trudeau told reporters the Canadian Armed Forces have helped train almost 40,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel through an operation based in Latvia.
He announced the expansion of that mission earlier this week, saying up to 2,200 Armed Forces members will be stationed there in the coming years as the NATO battlegroup ramps up to become a brigade by 2026.
It will spend $2.6 billion over the next three years toward that goal.
"For over 500 days now, Ukraine has withstood Russian brutalities. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin made a grave miscalculation. He underestimated Ukrainians' courage and he underestimated the strength of the West's solidarity and resolve," Trudeau said.
Trudeau said that G7 leaders have separately come together to launch a process "to provide long-term, multi-year commitments to their security."
He said security guarantees from Canada and allies will send a message.
"Putin wants to wait out and grind down the alliance, grind down Ukrainians, but he's not going to be able to because we will be there for as long as it takes and that's what these security assurances are all about."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted NATO on Tuesday for failing to set a timeline for when his country can join the military alliance.
Trudeau met Zelenskyy earlier Wednesday, when the Ukrainian president thanked Canada for its support during the war and Trudeau pledged that will continue for as long as it's needed.
In the context of the NATO meeting, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs Trudeau's support, adding he was "sure that we'll have it."
NATO leaders also agreed at this week's summit, which wrapped up on Wednesday, to make two per cent of GDP a minimum target for spending on defence, with one-fifth of that money going toward new equipment and research and development.
Canada's spending on the military currently stands at just under 1.3 per cent of its economy.
Trudeau was asked whether he can commit to reaching the two per cent mark by the end of the decade. He did not set out a timeline or confirm Canada would meet the target.
"We will continue to look to invest more as necessary to keep Canadians safe and to contribute fully around the world and we'll continue to follow up on the math," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
The science behind 'forever chemicals' and why they're bad for us
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
Finland's new finance minister apologizes for racist comments in 2008 blog post
The finance minister in Finland's new four-party governing coalition apologized Wednesday for racist comments she made in a blog post 15 years ago.
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
Trudeau says Ukrainian officer cadets will train at Quebec military college
The military will welcome Ukrainian officer cadets to Canada for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
As more notable Canadians join Threads, will the Twitterati flock over?
Tens of millions of users have signed up for the Facebook owner's new microblogging site in its first five days, including Canadian celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, and Jay Baruchel.
Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place
Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus love taking road trips across the United States, and soon they'll be preparing for what they call their 'ultimate road trip' - one that will take them into deep space.
Canada
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
-
Stop attacks against interim AFN chief, New Brunswick leader implores at assembly
A First Nations leader from New Brunswick is imploring others to help stop social-media attacks targeting the new interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
-
Seven rescued from N.S. fishing boat taking on water near St. John’s
A Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Lt.-Cmdr. says seven people aboard a 62-foot fishing boat southeast of St. John’s were rescued after the vessel began to take on water.
World
-
Police say officers kill at least 6 as Kenyans protest rising costs, and 50 children are tear-gassed
A police official said officers killed six people Wednesday during new protests in Kenya against the rising cost of living, while a health worker said more than 50 school children in the capital, Nairobi, were tear-gassed.
-
G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed fresh commitments of weapons and ammunition to fight Russia's invasion even as he expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear path for his country to join NATO as the alliance wrapped up its annual summit on Wednesday.
-
NATO deepens ties with Ukraine but doesn't set clear path for membership
NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership.
-
Trudeau says Ukrainian officer cadets will train at Quebec military college
The military will welcome Ukrainian officer cadets to Canada for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
Roadway bomb planted by drug cartel kills 3 police officers in western Mexico, officials say
A roadway bomb officials said was planted by a drug cartel in western Mexico has killed three police and prosecutors' agents and wounded 10 people, the latest example of the increasingly open, military-style challenge posed by Mexico's drug cartels.
-
3 dead and 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say
A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Ukrainian officer cadets will train at Quebec military college
The military will welcome Ukrainian officer cadets to Canada for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
Health
-
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
-
The science behind 'forever chemicals' and why they're bad for us
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
-
Ottawa could help health care with better international recruiting, premiers say
Improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, provincial leaders said at the annual premiers conference Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place
Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus love taking road trips across the United States, and soon they'll be preparing for what they call their 'ultimate road trip' - one that will take them into deep space.
-
opinion
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
-
As more notable Canadians join Threads, will the Twitterati flock over?
Tens of millions of users have signed up for the Facebook owner's new microblogging site in its first five days, including Canadian celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, and Jay Baruchel.
Entertainment
-
Music streams top 1 trillion at the fastest pace yet, reflecting more global industry, report finds
The global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams at the fastest pace, ever, in a calendar year, Luminate's 2023 Midyear Report has found. The number was reached in three months, a full month faster than 2022.
-
Prosecutors rest sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in London court
Prosecutors rested their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in a London courtroom Wednesday after four men testified in the past two weeks that the Oscar winner preyed on them.
-
Walk of Fame 'mega-induction' to include rockers Loverboy, Glass Tiger, Trooper
Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country's most influential rock acts will join Canada's Walk of Fame in a 'mega-induction' ceremony set for September.
Business
-
Read the text of the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to five per cent Wednesday. Read the text of the central bank's decision.
-
From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households
After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years -- three per cent in June compared with a year earlier -- thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
Lifestyle
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
-
'It's my heart': Hope House provides much-needed service in Inuvik
Hope House, which opened in October, was developed by Peggy Day, Susan Peffer, Veronica Kasook and William Hurst. The team was awarded $495,000 for the project by the Arctic Inspiration Prize in 2022. Since November, Rogers said Hope House has served close to 1,600 people.
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
Sports
-
Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: give the feet opportunity to move without the constraints of shoes to potentially decrease pain and inflammation, lower stress and help normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function among other potential benefits for the heart, cortisol levels and mental health.
-
Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA's Board of Governors
The NBA's Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday -- one to give coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful, the other being a technical foul for flopping.
-
WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up
The WNBA is changing its All-Star skills challenge with the new format pitting four sets of teammates against each other in a head-to-head competition.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.