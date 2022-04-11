Someone isn't getting through security.

Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston's Logan International Airport discovered a long blade inside a traveller's cane on Tuesday.

The man said he "had no idea the blade was in there," TSA spokesperson Dan Velez said in a tweet. After being questioned by Massachusetts State Police, the man surrendered the cane and was cleared to continue his travels.

Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this hidden blade inside of a cane. When questioned by @MassStatePolice the man claimed he had no idea the blade was in there.����‍♂️After surrendering the cane, he was cleared to continue. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/Toqo0OORYZ — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 6, 2022

It's not uncommon for blades to be concealed in seemingly ordinary objects.

On Thursday, a passenger attempted to make it through airport security with a dagger concealed in a hairbrush handle at the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport, according to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

"Some carry-on items may be prohibited even if they appear not to be, like a cane with a hidden sword," the TSA says on its website.