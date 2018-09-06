

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: The video linked in this story contains language some may find offensive

A suspect who tried to flee police by leaping into a Florida waterway jumped directly into a toxic algae bloom and then needed officers’ help getting out.

The Cape Coral Police Department in Fort Myers, Fla. posted a video of the incident on Facebook. In the video, officers attempt to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop when the suspect gets out the car and runs behind some nearby homes and toward a body of water.

When the officers approach the waterway, they find the suspect in the water, trapped in an algae bloom. The suspect then indicates he swallowed some of the algae and needs help getting out.

“Come here sir, I need help,” the suspect says in the video.

Officers pulled the man out of the water, arrested him and hosed him off before taking him to hospital to be checked out.

The suspect, 22-year-old Abraham Duarte, been charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.