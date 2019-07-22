Titanic survivor's light-up cane goes for US$62,500 at auction
In this April 10, 1912 file photo, the Luxury liner Titanic departs Southampton, England, for her maiden Atlantic Ocean voyage to New York. (AP Photo, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 12:23PM EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- A Titanic survivor's walking stick with an electric light she used to signal for help from a lifeboat has sold for US$62,500 at an auction of maritime items in Rhode Island.
Guernsey's auction house held the auction in Newport on Friday and Saturday. Guernsey's President Arlan Ettinger said Monday the top bid on Ella White's cane was $50,000, plus the surcharge added by the auction house.
The pre-auction estimate had been $300,000 to $500,000.
The walking stick was consigned to Guernsey's by the Williams family in Milford, Connecticut.
Ettinger says some family members contested the sale. The issue was resolved before the auction, but the dispute may have made potential bidders nervous.
Ettinger says the winning bidder said he was there on behalf of a friend in the United Kingdom.