

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kensington Palace is sharing three official photos from this weekend’s wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The shots include two formal portraits taken in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, as well as a third shot in black and white showing the newlyweds sitting together on the steps outside Windsor Castle.

One of the group images show new Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling broadly with their six bridesmaids and four page boys.

The other shows the wedding party joined by members of the royal family and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. Both portraits were shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

Kensington Palace released the images Monday with a message adding that the couple wants to "thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding."

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world," read their statement.

The Royal Family shared the photos on their Instagram page as well as that of Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official account.

