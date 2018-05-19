Canadians share how they celebrated the royal wedding in style
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 11:51AM EDT
Despite the early hours, Canadians from coast to coast donned their finest fascinators, set out their scones, and tuned in to the royal wedding.
Whether it was in their pyjamas or in dresses suitable for the grounds of Windsor Castle, royal fans celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in style.
Here are some of the highlights from CTV News viewers.
@CTVNews looking very Royal in Bath Ontario! The Ladies of Abby Dawn! #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Xm7PVyyerd— Vicki McConnell (@teachmcconnell) May 19, 2018
It’s early but it’s great! #RoyalWedding #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/rQhO2j1XJh— Benson ������������ (@Airliner1013) May 19, 2018
#RoyalWedding #CTVRoyalWedding— Tammy (@Bsbllfmly2013) May 19, 2018
Royal Wedding viewing with a great group of ladies.❤��❤���� pic.twitter.com/IfQ908qzdd
@CTVNews #CTVRoyalWedding Ready for the #RoyalWeddding pic.twitter.com/Qb5mEMEmwP— Amanda (@olympicgirl4) May 19, 2018
Pyjamas, Fascinators and Scones! #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/I7hD99enxi— Maria Hardy (@TorontoMia29) May 19, 2018
@#CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pdP6cczEUY— holly lightly (@hollylightlycan) May 19, 2018
#RoyalWedding viewing party courtesy of @jaydeeeventscda #CTVRoyalWedding @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/aapw7JGkBb— Jodi Parker (@JodiParker) May 19, 2018
People are excited & dressed to impress in #Toronto watching the #royalwedding at the Duke of Cornwall pub! #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/VFPZybVtEd— Brandon Gonez (@brandongonez) May 19, 2018
Guests starting to arrive at the viewing party at the Union Club in Victoria! #CTVRoyalWedding #royalwedding @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/47SA6AKQPw— Sonia Beeksma (@SoniaBeeksma) May 19, 2018
#CTVRoyalWedding watching along from home we are having a morning party!made out own hats! pic.twitter.com/TiONnZK2KQ— Emilee Moran (@lovelife757) May 19, 2018
Niagara Falls pyjama Tea Party in full swing! #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Qnz0bdS4E8— Denise H (@Nisey7708) May 19, 2018
#CTVRoyalWedding @CTVNews ready in Quebec City pic.twitter.com/TIXpoPlrOt— Lori King (@1loriking) May 19, 2018
Viewing party wouldn’t be complete without tea & cake! #Charlottetown #PEI #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/uIQFIYZpH5— Vanessa Lee (@VanessaLeeCTV) May 19, 2018
Celebrating Harry and Meghan. #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/sJRozvOSJo— Chantal Desloges (@Twimmigration) May 19, 2018
