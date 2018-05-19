

CTVNews.ca Staff





Despite the early hours, Canadians from coast to coast donned their finest fascinators, set out their scones, and tuned in to the royal wedding.

Whether it was in their pyjamas or in dresses suitable for the grounds of Windsor Castle, royal fans celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in style.

Here are some of the highlights from CTV News viewers.

@CTVNews looking very Royal in Bath Ontario! The Ladies of Abby Dawn! #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Xm7PVyyerd — Vicki McConnell (@teachmcconnell) May 19, 2018

People are excited & dressed to impress in #Toronto watching the #royalwedding at the Duke of Cornwall pub! #CTVRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/VFPZybVtEd — Brandon Gonez (@brandongonez) May 19, 2018

Guests starting to arrive at the viewing party at the Union Club in Victoria! #CTVRoyalWedding #royalwedding @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/47SA6AKQPw — Sonia Beeksma (@SoniaBeeksma) May 19, 2018

#CTVRoyalWedding watching along from home we are having a morning party!made out own hats! pic.twitter.com/TiONnZK2KQ — Emilee Moran (@lovelife757) May 19, 2018