Texas suburb issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall
In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, the sun sets over the U.S.-Mexico border wall that runs into the Pacific Ocean in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:53PM EDT
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. -- A border suburb of El Paso, Texas, has issued a cease-and-desist order against construction of a privately funded border barrier.
A spokesman for Sunland Park, New Mexico, said Tuesday that the barrier being erected by We Build The Wall Inc. on private property doesn't comply with city ordinances. City spokesman Peter Ibarbo says the company had applied for a construction permit but the application was incomplete.
The company didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.
In a statement to KVIA-TV in El Paso , the company says it had "done everything they need to do to be in compliance with all regulations." The company calls the stop order "a last ditch effort to intimidate us from completing this project."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Amnesty International charges Myanmar military with new abuses
- Hawaii woman fell to ground bawling when found in forest
- Louisiana debates 'Saggy pants' law after man shoots himself
- Quebecer jailed in Oman being extradited to United Arab Emirates, son says
- Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels