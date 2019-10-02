

Lianne Kolirin, CNN





A teenager accused of throwing a young French boy from a viewing gallery at the Tate Modern art museum in London has been officially identified.

Jonty Bravery was previously protected by a reporting restriction because he was a child at the time of the incident, but a judge has ruled that he can now be identified as he has turned 18, the UK's PA Media news agency reports.

Bravery, of West London, is accused of attempting to murder the six-year-old boy by throwing him from the 10th floor of the Thames-side tourist attraction during the busy summer vacation season. The boy fell about 100 feet. Bravery was caught and held by museum patrons who witnessed the incident until police arrived.

At an initial court hearing in August, it emerged that the child was visiting the modern art museum with his family on August 4 when he was approached by a stranger who allegedly picked him up and threw him off the viewing platform.

On Tuesday, Judge Nicholas Hilliard, sitting at the Old Bailey -- the central criminal court for England and Wales -- turned down an application to extend the suspect's anonymity as he is now 18.

No further details can be disclosed from this week's hearing.

An online fundraising page set up to support the boy -- who remains in hospital -- and his family has raised more than €100,000 ($109,000) to date. Earlier this week, the GoFundMe page published an update from the boy's parents who said they had no choice but to be "strong for our little boy."

They said that he cannot speak, eat or move his body but "begins to do his best to move his tongue, his right arm and hand."

At the initial court hearing in August it emerged that the child's life was probably saved by the slant of the fifth-floor roof on which he landed. Nevertheless, he suffered a bleed to his brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms.

His parents described him in this week's statement as "very brave" and said that he "keeps on smiling and reacting to our jokes," although his frustration is evident.

They said: "We begin to see also, unfortunately, his suffering, since two days, when he understands that he does not manage to move or eat. Actually, he understands everything, but doesn't understand why he cannot manage to eat or swallow a little bit of yoghourt for instance... and he wants so much to be able to do it..."

Thanking all the many people who have taken an interest in the boy's wellbeing and donated to the fundraiser, they ended by saying: "We will do everything to keep strong and take care of him. We promise. We hope we will have better news for you later."

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told CNN: "The boy has returned to France where he will continue his treatment."

Bravery is due to appear in court next month for a hearing at which he will enter a plea for the first time. His defense team, Brady, Eastwood, Pierce & Stewart, declined to comment on the case to CNN.

The trial is expected to begin next year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.