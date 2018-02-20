Teen gets 6 months in prison for smuggling Bengal tiger cub
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a rescued Bengal tiger cub played and explored the enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The 6-week-old cub was found on the passenger-side floor in Luis Valencia's car in August at a San Diego border checkpoint. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 7:21PM EST
SAN DIEGO -- A California teen has been sentenced to six months in prison for smuggling in a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.
The defence attorney for 18-year-old Luis Valencia told the court Tuesday in San Diego before his sentencing that his client had had a lapse in judgment and wanted the endangered tiger as a pet.
But prosecutors argued Valencia's cellphone data showed he was running an animal smuggling business and boasted about getting thousands for monkeys, jaguars and lions.
The 6-week-old cub was found on the passenger-side floor in Valencia's car in August at a San Diego border checkpoint.
Tigers are endangered and it's illegal to import them without a permit.
The tiger cub was named Moka and now lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
