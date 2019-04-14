

CTVNews.ca Staff





Orlando police have released footage of a bizarre incident where a train plowed into an SUV that had just driven under a closing railway barrier.

Security camera footage from April 11 shows the SUV slowly drive forward, just beating the lowering safety arms, before pausing just inside the crossing.

Bafflingly, the driver appears to stop and wait, before slowly driving forward directly into the front of the oncoming train.

Orlando police released the surveillance footage out the following day as a warning for motorists.

“Please obey all traffic laws, especially when approaching railroad crossings,” they said in a tweet. “Trying to cross when a train approaches is extremely dangerous.”

Local media reported that the driver was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.