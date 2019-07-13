Strong 4.7 magnitude tremor shakes western Greece
An earthquake was detected northwest of the city of Agrinio in Greece. (Google maps)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 2:35PM EDT
ATHENS, Greece -- Scientists say a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 has struck western Greece.
Athens' Geodynamics Institute reports that the tremor struck at 6:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) Saturday about 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of the city of Agrinio at a depth of 28 kilometres (17 miles).
No damage or injuries have been reported so far.
Greece lies in an active seismic region and earthquakes of similar magnitudes are frequent.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.K. police urge publishers not to use leaked diplomatic memos
- Tropical Storm Barry strengthens, with rain to soak millions
- Man armed with rifle, incendiary devices dies after attacking immigration jail: police
- Strong 4.7 magnitude tremor shakes western Greece
- Rabies alert issued for part of Disney World