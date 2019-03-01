Space Force would be by far the smallest military service
In this June 18, 2018 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the space policy directive that he signed during a National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Robert Burns, The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 1:29PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 1:37PM EST
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration's proposed Space Force would be the smallest military service -- by far.
In a legislative proposal sent to Congress this week, the Pentagon estimated that Space Force would have about 15,000 people, including an unspecified number of civilians.
Currently the smallest branch of the armed forces is the Coast Guard, which has about 40,000 active-duty members in uniform. The second-smallest, the Marine Corps, has 186,000.
Details of the Pentagon's proposal to create a Space Force were made public Friday. The plan requires congressional approval.
Critics have questioned the need to create a Space Force as a separate military service, noting that there are relatively small numbers of people required to carry out space-related missions.
The Pentagon would phase in the force starting in 2020.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Officials say Trump overstated Kim's demand on sanctions
- U.S. military says airstrike in Somalia kills 26 al-Shabab
- Nielsen estimates about 16 million in U.S. watched Michael Cohen
- Calif. grandmother allegedly killed newborn 'to prevent family shame'
- Space Force would be by far the smallest military service