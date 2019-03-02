South Korea, U.S. end spring military drills in hopes of restoring diplomacy with North
In this Sept. 12, 2012, file photo, U.S. Army soldiers gather around their Multiple Launch Rocket System vehicles after a live fire drill during a U.S. military exercise near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Cheorwon, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 8:00PM EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- South Korea and the U.S. are ending their massive springtime military drills as part of efforts to support diplomacy aimed at resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis.
The decision announced by both countries Sunday came three days after a high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam without any agreement.
The Pentagon says the U.S. and South Korean defence chiefs decided to conclude the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle series of exercise.
It says the allies agreed to maintain firm military readiness through newly designed command post exercises and revised field training programs.
Seoul's Defence Ministry released a similar statement.
North Korea has called the allies' drills an invasion rehearsal and responded with its own costly military exercises.
