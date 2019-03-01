

The Associated Press





HANOI, Vietnam -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid his respects to Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh, whose embalmed body is on permanent display, just like Kim's own father and grandfather in North Korea.

Kim's visit to the mausoleum in Hanoi was part of a two-day official visit to Vietnam that began Friday. Earlier in the week, he met President Donald Trump in Hanoi for their second nuclear summit, which collapsed without agreement.

Ho's massive granite-and-marble mausoleum, built with help from the Soviet Union, is one of Hanoi's most famous places. Streams of Vietnamese wait in long lines to pay homage to their beloved former leader, who died in 1969 at the age of 79. Known widely as Uncle Ho, he fought French and Japanese occupiers and later the Americans.