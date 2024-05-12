World

    Shooting at Alabama party leaves 3 people dead and at least 12 wounded, police say

    STOCKTON, Ala. -

    Three people were killed and at least 12 were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at party in south Alabama.

    Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Investigation Division told WALA-TV that about 1,000 people were attending a May Day party near Stockton when an altercation started and gunfire erupted. Reid said most of the victims were “younger people.”

    There was not immediate word on whether arrests had been made. The Associated Press left a message with the sheriff's office Sunday.

    Stockton has a population of about 400. It is roughly 30 miles (48.3 kilometres) northeast of Mobile, Ala.

    Reid said no law enforcement officers were involved in the shooting.

