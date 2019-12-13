Authorities are offering a US$3,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest after a puppy was thrown out of a vehicle on Long Island.

Authorities received a call on Dec. 11 from an individual who witnessed someone in a dark-colored SUV toss an 8-week-old pit bull mix out of the vehicle.

The SUV was traveling east on Route 25 near the Calverton Cemetery.

The puppy was taken to an animal hospital in Riverhead for treatment.

The first three letters on the license plate are TZR, authorities said.

The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward and NYS Humane Association has added $1,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people invovled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.