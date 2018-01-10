Saudi-led airstrike on market kills 11, including child: Yemeni officials
Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 2:44PM EST
SANAA, Yemen -- A provincial health official says an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has struck a market in northern Yemen, killing 11 people, including an 11-year-old boy.
Hassab al-Azay, the health director in Saada province, a stronghold of the country's Shiite Houthi rebels, told The Associated Press that Wednesday's airstrike wounded another five people.
The coalition, which is allied with an internationally recognized government, has been at war with the Iran-supported rebels since March 2015. The Houthis control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.
It was not immediately clear if those killed included combatants. The coalition, which says it takes all precautions to minimize civilian casualties, could not be reached for comment.
The war has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.
