Russian foreign minister visits Cuba, condemns U.S. sanctions

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez shake hands during a photo opportunity on the sidelines of a meeting in Havana, Cuba, on April 20, 2023. (Ramon Espinosa / AP) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez shake hands during a photo opportunity on the sidelines of a meeting in Havana, Cuba, on April 20, 2023. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social