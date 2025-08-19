ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Anand says Trump talks could be opportunity for allies to enact Ukraine security plan

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, left, and Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Elina Valtonen address the media at a press conference after a meeting with foreign ministers from Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland at the Finnish Nature Centre Haltia in Espoo, Finland Monday, Aug. 19, 2025. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)


















