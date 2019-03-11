

Prince Harry and Meghan marked Commonwealth Day with a visit to Canada House in London.

The royal couple headed to the consulate to attend a youth event, meant to showcase the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and across the U.K., meeting with representatives from the worlds of fashion, the arts, business and academia.

The event included a meet-and-greet with the expats, a musical performance, and a hands-on demonstration where the royals were taught how to make traditional maple taffy over ice.

The couple also received several baby gifts, including a onesie featuring a maple leaf and a pair of infant-sized moccasins.

Following their visit, Harry and Meghan headed to join the rest of the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey for the yearly Commonwealth service.

This year marks 70 years since the creation of the modern Commonwealth with the issuing of the London Declaration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a short statement celebrating the Commonwealth and Canada’s role in it.

“Today on Commonwealth Day, we join Commonwealth countries around the world to honour our ties of friendship and cooperation, and celebrate the values we share,” the statement reads. “Canada has been a member from the beginning and has played an important role in its evolution.

�������� The Duke and Duchess meet young Canadians working in fashion, the arts, business and academia.



Le duc et la duchesse rencontrent des jeunes Canadiens qui œuvrent dans les domaines de la mode, des arts et des affaires et dans le monde universitaire.#CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/Azv7mHNybu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2019