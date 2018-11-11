

The Associated Press





Queen Elizabeth II has led a national act of remembrance on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The black-clad queen watched from a balcony in central London on Sunday as her son Prince Charles laid a wreath on her behalf at the foot of the Cenotaph, a memorial honouring fallen servicemen and women.

The solemn act marked by two minutes of silence was repeated in dozens of towns, cities and villages throughout Britain.

Prince William and Prince Harry also laid wreaths at the Cenotaph, as did other senior members of the royal family.

A wreath also was placed on behalf of the queen's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip, who did not attend.

Prime Minister Theresa May and other leading national figures also placed wreaths at the memorial in central London.