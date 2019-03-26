Rhode Island man receives 260 years for making child porn
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 10:07AM EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 260 years in prison for producing child pornography involving multiple prepubescent children.
Federal prosecutors announced 45-year-old Thomas Goodman’s sentence on Friday.
The Warwick man was sentenced by a judge who said “the level of depravity is beyond comprehension.”
U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell said Goodman spent six years sexually abusing two young girls starting when they 6.
Prosecutors say Goodman also filmed himself inappropriately touching an infant.
His attorney asked for a more lenient sentence, saying Goodman had been molested as a child.
Goodman was caught last May when his employer, submarine maker Electric Boat, confiscated his cellphone for violating policy by using it on company property. The pornography was found on the phone.
He pleaded guilty in October.
