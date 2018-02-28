

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Florida woman awoke Wednesday afternoon to what she thought was a bomb going off.

It turned out to be a life raft that had fallen from a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter and punched a hole in her roof.

Luce Raneau suffered only minor injuries but it could have been much worse: the raft landed inches from her bed and caused debris to fly around her room.

Raneau told the Miami Herald that she feels lucky it wasn’t worse. “I kept screaming, ‘What happened? What happened?”’ she said.

Miami-Dade police told CTV News that the uninflated raft struck the home around 3:30 p.m., when the Canadian chopper was headed back to the airport.

RCAF spokesman David Lavallee told The Canadian Press that the military is investigating how and why the raft detached from the Trenton, Ont.-based CH-146 Griffon.

Canadians soldiers picked up the raft from the home Wednesday evening and the military committed to providing Raneau with accommodations, according to local TV station WPLG.