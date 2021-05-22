Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth II visits aircraft carrier ahead of maiden deployment
Published Saturday, May 22, 2021 8:32AM EDT
From left, Captain Angus Essenhigh, Queen Elizabeth II and Commodore Steve Moorhouse stand, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
Share:
LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II has made a quick visit to the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier that bears the name of her eponymous forebear, ahead of its maiden operational deployment.
HMS Queen Elizabeth, named after the Tudor-era monarch who vanquished the Spanish Armada, will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China.
The 3 billion-pound ($4.2 billion) ship, which has eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, will depart from Portsmouth Naval Base later Saturday. It will be accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.