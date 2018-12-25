

The Associated Press





SANDRINGHAM, England - Queen Elizabeth II was cheered by onlookers when she and other senior royals arrived at a Christmas church service on the grounds of one of her country estates.

The 92-year-old queen arrived by car Tuesday morning while younger royals walked from her grand country house in Sandringham to nearby St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince Charles led the way, followed by his sons: Prince William and his wife Catherine and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who is expecting their first child in the spring.

Many other members of the royal family were also in attendance. Britain's royals usually exchange gifts on Christmas Eve and mark Christmas day with the church service and a traditional lunch.

The queen's pre-recorded annual message to Britain and the Commonwealth will be broadcast in the afternoon.