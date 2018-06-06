

Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to China for a state visit, underscoring how mounting U.S. pressure is drawing the two countries closer.

Russia and China have responded to the U.S. national security strategy describing them as America's top adversaries by vowing to further expand their economic, political and military co-operation. They have also sought to strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional grouping they created.

Beijing and Moscow's rapprochement is driven by a strong personal relationship between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin's visit begins on Friday.

Underlining his close relationship with Xi, Putin told a Chinese broadcaster the Chinese president is the only world leader he once invited to celebrate his birthday.

He praised Xi as a "comfortable partner, a good and reliable friend."