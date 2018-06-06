Putin heading to China to bolster ties as U.S. pressure grows
FILE - In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 10:27PM EDT
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to China for a state visit, underscoring how mounting U.S. pressure is drawing the two countries closer.
Russia and China have responded to the U.S. national security strategy describing them as America's top adversaries by vowing to further expand their economic, political and military co-operation. They have also sought to strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional grouping they created.
Beijing and Moscow's rapprochement is driven by a strong personal relationship between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin's visit begins on Friday.
Underlining his close relationship with Xi, Putin told a Chinese broadcaster the Chinese president is the only world leader he once invited to celebrate his birthday.
He praised Xi as a "comfortable partner, a good and reliable friend."
