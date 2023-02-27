Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. actor Steven Seagal in the Kremlin in Moscow, during a ceremony to award a Russian passport, Nov. 25, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship. The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 on the Russian government's internet portal. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. actor Steven Seagal in the Kremlin in Moscow, during a ceremony to award a Russian passport, Nov. 25, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship. The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 on the Russian government's internet portal. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social