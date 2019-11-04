Protesters close roads, paralyzing Lebanon as crisis worsens
Anti-government protesters ride their scooters as they block a main highway that links to the airport by burned tires and garbage containers, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
BEIRUT -- Protesters have closed major roads in and elsewhere in Lebanon, paralyzing the country as the political crisis over the formation of a new government worsens.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned last Tuesday, meeting a key demand of the protesters that have been holding demonstration since Oct. 17 demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.
President Michel Aoun has not yet set a date for consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister.
Many schools, universities and businesses were closed on Monday.
On one of Beirut's main avenues, protesters distributed leaflets apologizing for closing roads and saying that the "roads will remain closed until an independent government is formed."
