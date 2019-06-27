Prosecutors to respond in Boston Marathon bomber's appeal
This undated photo released by the FBI on April 19, 2013 shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:44AM EDT
BOSTON -- Prosecutors are expected to file their response in Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death penalty appeal.
The government's response is due Thursday in the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which will decide whether to uphold Tsarnaev's 2015 conviction and death sentence.
Tsarnaev's lawyers said in a brief filed in December that the judge's refusal to move the case out of Boston made it impossible for him to get a fair trial.
Tsarnaev was convicted of all 30 charges against him. The defence admitted from the outset of his trial that he and his older brother carried out the attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260.
His brother died in a gunbattle with police a few days after the bombing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Hong Kong protesters push ahead as territory's leader unseen
- German tourists run over, killed at Washington swimming hole
- Mom who left 3-year-old in hot car to remove 'lustful demons' convicted of murder
- Court case seeks inspections of child border facilities
- North Korea urges South to stop mediating between Pyongyang, U.S.