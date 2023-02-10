Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh no stranger to controversy
Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. reporter Seymour Hersh said this week that U.S. Navy divers, in a CIA operation ordered by U.S. President Joe Biden, planted explosives that destroyed three Russian gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last September.
The White House dismissed Hersh's report, which relied on a single source to support its claim about the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, as "utterly false and complete fiction."
Reuters was unable to corroborate Hersh's self-published article, which said Biden authorized the operation to blunt Moscow's ability to use gas sales to Europe to fund its invasion of Ukraine.
Here are some key events in Hersh's career:
- Hersh in 1969 exposed the massacre of South Vietnamese villagers by U.S. troops in the hamlet of My Lai. His syndicated report was credited with helping end the Vietnam War. His subsequent book "My Lai" won a 1970 Pulitzer Prize.
- His reporting for the New York Times on President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal led to an award-winning book on former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
- Hersh wrote critically acclaimed books on the 1983 Soviet downing of a South Korean passenger jet, Israel's nuclear arms program, and abuses of inmates at Baghdad's Abu Ghraib prison by American soldiers during the U.S. occupation of Iraq.
- He ignited a storm of controversy with a 2013 article in the London Review of Books blaming a sarin nerve agent attack that killed hundreds of Syrian civilians in a rebel-held Damascus suburb on rebels acting under Turkey's direction. Turkey denied involvement and the United States and other countries blamed the attack on the Assad government.
- He attracted more controversy with a May 2015 London Review of Books article quoting Pakistani and U.S. sources as saying the U.S. and Pakistani governments lied about details of the 2011 U.S. commando raid that killed al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden at his hideout in Pakistan. Both governments denied Hersh's allegations that Pakistan had been holding bin Laden prisoner and knew about the raid in advance.
Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Don Durfee and Daniel Wallis
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Brampton teen
A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old Brampton teen in 2021.
BREAKING | Police searching for 2 armed suspects in Lanark County, Sharbot Lake, Ont. areas
Police say they are searching for two armed suspects as part of a large operation southwest of Ottawa.
opinion | Amid heightened tensions between China, U.S., leaked Pentagon memo paints doomsday scenario: analyst
China's high-stakes decision to illegally launch a spy balloon into U.S. airspace has set off a chain reaction, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Syrian-Canadians call on federal government to fast-track immigration applications for family in earthquake zone
Canadians with loved ones caught in the earthquake zone in Turkiye and Syria are calling on Canada to fast-track family reunification applications so they can bring their relatives to safety in Canada.
Laval daycare bus crash: What we know so far about the accused
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier of the Crown prosecutor's office.
Indigo offers fresh details on cyberattack on bookstore's website, payment system
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is offering fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack affecting the bookstore chain's website and electronic payment system.
Tight labour market persists as Canadian economy adds 150,000 jobs in January
Employment growth in Canada blew past economists' predictions in January, even as forecasters had expected higher interest rates to weigh on the labour market.
Rescues in Turkiye offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
Rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold after a catastrophic earthquake slammed Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 22,000.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police searching for 2 armed suspects in Lanark County, Sharbot Lake, Ont. areas
Police say they are searching for two armed suspects as part of a large operation southwest of Ottawa.
-
Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Brampton teen
A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old Brampton teen in 2021.
-
Turkish Consulate says deadline for Canadian rescue teams in quake zone has passed
Turkiye's consulate in Vancouver says a private group of volunteers from British Columbia will be the only Canadian search and rescue team in the nation's earthquake zone, after a deadline for others to participate expired.
-
Tight labour market persists as Canadian economy adds 150,000 jobs in January
Employment growth in Canada blew past economists' predictions in January, even as forecasters had expected higher interest rates to weigh on the labour market.
-
Charges against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer were 'lawful,' Crown says
Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. First Nation declares emergency over drug and alcohol crisis
A First Nation on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island has declared a state of emergency over what its leadership describes as the 'unrelenting impact of drugs and alcohol' on its members, particularly children and youth.
World
-
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home as part of a classified records probe, according to a person familiar with the search.
-
Kremlin says those behind Nord Stream blasts must be punished
The Kremlin said on Thursday the world should know the truth about who sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that those responsible should be punished after an investigative journalist said U.S. divers blew them up at the behest of the White House.
-
FEC orders Santos to formally declare his 2024 candidacy or 'disavow' post-midterm fundraising
The Federal Election Commission is asking New York Rep. George Santos to declare whether he plans to run again in 2024 after the Long Island Republican crossed a post-election fundraising threshold that now requires him to make a formal declaration.
-
Moldovan president names candidate for prime minister
Moldova's president named businessman and former minister Dorin Recean as the country's prime minister-designate after the top government position was left vacant Friday when Natalia Gavrilita unexpectedly resigned 18 months into her crises-wracked tenure.
-
Amsterdam Anne Frank museum targeted with antisemitic text
Dutch police said Friday they are investigating a stunt that saw a text alluding to an antisemitic conspiracy theory projected onto the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, causing outrage across the country.
-
China calls U.S. House resolution 'political manipulation'
China on Friday dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning China over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as "purely political manipulation and hyping up." The resolution, which passed unanimously on Thursday, condemned China for a violation of U.S. sovereignty.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
-
Trade minister says she hopes public sees her 'sincerity' since admitting ethics error
International Trade Minister Mary Ng said Friday she hopes Canadians will see the 'sincerity' in her efforts to make amends after breaking federal ethics rules.
-
Syrian-Canadians call on federal government to fast-track immigration applications for family in earthquake zone
Canadians with loved ones caught in the earthquake zone in Turkiye and Syria are calling on Canada to fast-track family reunification applications so they can bring their relatives to safety in Canada.
Health
-
'Next wave' of cancer treatments trains immune system to target illness: doctor
Multiple provinces are investing in a form of T-cell therapy that could offer hope for cancer patients who are running out of treatment options, according to an Ontario physician.
-
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
-
Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm
The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm.
Sci-Tech
-
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink probed over material shipments
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink is being probed over its shipping methods after an animal rights group contacted the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. officials said.
-
Sextortion warning: How to protect yourself from scammers seeking nude photos, money
Law enforcement agencies including the RCMP warn that financial sextortion is increasing in Canada, and that everybody is at risk amid what they're calling a “public safety crisis.”
Entertainment
-
Evangeline Lilly has 'intense' visit with Jeremy Renner
Evangeline Lilly has offered an update on her Marvel colleague Jeremy Renner's recovery.
-
British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan
Britain's press regulator said on Thursday it would investigate a column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun newspaper in which he hoped Prince Harry's wife Meghan would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets.
-
Movie Reviews: While it has the abs, the magic is missing from 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Magic Mike's Last Dance,' 'Your Place or Mine,' 'Somebody I Used to Know' and 'Seriously Red'.
Business
-
Indigo offers fresh details on cyberattack on bookstore's website, payment system
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is offering fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack affecting the bookstore chain's website and electronic payment system.
-
Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes
A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
It took 33 years for this book to be returned to the library
A copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic 'Catcher in the Rye' has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
-
Dog-gone winter? Expert tips for a happy pet when the weather's not great
When the Canadian winter sets in, some dogs and their owners find it difficult to be outside as much as they are the rest of the year. One expert who says your pet needs just as much exercise now as ever, shares some tips to keep your dog active, healthy, and happy in the wintry months.
-
Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history
It was Valentine's Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth -- a fourth grader -- seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.
Sports
-
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 4 goals in Saudi Pro League game
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503.
-
Wrestling legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler is recovering after a massive stroke
Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler is recovering in a Florida hospital after having a massive stroke on Monday, according to a post on his Twitter account.
-
'Very significant' Super Bowl matchup coming this weekend, here's why
For the first time ever, two Black quarterbacks will face off at the Super Bowl championship, the moment showcases the difficult road Black people had in pro football history and how far they've come.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.