TORONTO - Prince William and Kate Middleton met with victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and terror attacks Thursday when they attended the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at a church in central London.

The charity has been set up in the wake of several terror attacks since 2017.

William praised the “humbling” strength of survivors and those who pull together to help out in the wake of tragedies.

“The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. But in the wake of tragedy, managing and channelling the public’s desire to help can prove tricky.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with victims of the devastating Grenfell blaze, which killed 72 people on June 14, 2017, making it the worst residential fire in the U.K. since the Second World War. They also met with survivors of the Westminster Bridge attack, in which four people were killed and about 50 injured when a man intentionally mowed them down, along with a series of other natural and manmade disasters.

In talking with survivors, Williams said he’s touched by both their courage and the “heartfelt compassion” shown to them by individuals and organizations.

“Their stories are as heart-breaking as they are inspiring. Their resilience and strength are deeply humbling.”

William said the U.K. is known internationally for its generosity when tragedy strikes abroad, “therefore it is only fitting that a new, national charity is able to fulfil the same function when tragedy strikes at home.”