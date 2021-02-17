Advertisement
Prince Philip admitted to hospital as 'a precautionary measure'
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:18AM EST
Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, England, on July 22, 2020. (Adrian Dennis / Pool via AP)
LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace said.
"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement said.
The prince, who is aged 99, was admitted to hospital for a short period at the end of 2019.
He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017.
