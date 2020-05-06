JAKARTA, INDONESIA -- A powerful earthquake has shaken islands in eastern Indonesia, but no damage or injuries are expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake measured magnitude 6.8 and was centred below the sea at a depth of 107 kilometres (67 miles).

It was located 205 kilometres (128 miles) northwest of the nearest city, Saumlaki.

It says the earthquake triggered moderate shaking and was unlikely to cause injuries or economic losses.