Power is back in most of Brazil after widespread and hours-long blackout

Atlantica Avenue at Copabana beach in Rio de Janeiro is seen during a blackout.(Ap Photo/Felipe Dana) Atlantica Avenue at Copabana beach in Rio de Janeiro is seen during a blackout.(Ap Photo/Felipe Dana)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social