Pope recognizes China's appointment of Shanghai bishop three months after the fact

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social