Police remove 245 animals, 3 children from 'deplorable' home
This Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photo made available by the Edgewater Police Department shows the interior of a home in Edgewater, Fla., where police found three children living with three adults and animals of various species in deplorable conditions. (Edgewater Police Department via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 4:05PM EDT
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Police in Florida removed three children and 245 animals from a home after a wellness check.
An Edgewater police statement says it was "immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly."
Officers said the 8-, 9-, and 10-year-old children were living with three adults amid rotting food, animal feces and urine.
Investigators counted 95 mice, 60 rats, 23 baby rats, 14 birds, 12 rabbits, 10 flying opossums, nine guinea pigs, seven bearded dragons, four dogs, four hamsters, two cats, two geckos, a tortoise and a hedgehog. Another guinea pig was dead.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the adults will be charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty. The children were placed with relatives.
