Poland asks Berlin to OK Ukraine tanks; Kyiv targets graft
Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine where they can help fight Russia's invasion, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Tuesday.
German officials confirmed to the dpa news agency they had received the application and said it would be assessed "with due urgency." German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday that Berlin, which builds the tanks, wouldn't seek to stop Poland from providing the high-tech armour to Kyiv.
The development came as Ukrainian authorities moved to crack down on alleged corruption, with almost a dozen senior officials departing Tuesday.
Blaszczak, the Polish defence minister, appealed to Germany "to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks" -- a reference to recent pressure on Berlin to send some of its own tanks. Germany has hesitated to take that step, despite Ukraine's pleas. The tank is adaptable to many types of combat situations.
"This is our common cause, because it is about the security of the whole of Europe!" Blaszczak tweeted.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called for the speedy delivery of new weapons to Ukraine, where a broad battlefield stalemate is expected to give way to new offensives in the spring.
"At this crucial moment in the war, we need to provide Ukraine with heavier and more advanced systems, and we need to do it faster," Stoltenberg said Tuesday after talks with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin.
Polish officials have indicated that Finland and Denmark are ready to join Warsaw in sending Leopards to Ukraine. Poland wants to send a company of the tanks, which means 14 of them, but they would barely make an impression in a war that involves thousands of tanks. If other countries contribute, Warsaw reckons, the tank detachment could grow to a brigade size.
In Kyiv, meanwhile, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office quit Tuesday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to an online copy of a decree signed by Zelenskyy and Tymoshenko's own social media posts. Neither gave a reason for the resignation.
Deputy Defence Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov also resigned, local media reported, alleging his departure was linked to a scandal involving the purchase of food for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko quit, too.
In all, four deputy ministers and five regional governors were set to leave their posts, the country's cabinet secretary said on the Telegram messaging app.
With western allies pouring billions of dollars into Ukraine to help Kyiv's fight against Moscow, Zelenskyy had pledged to weed out corruption which some observers have described as endemic. Zelenskyy came to power in 2019 on an anti-establishment and anti-corruption platform.
Tymoshenko joined the presidential office in 2019, after working on Zelenskyy's media and creative content strategy during his presidential campaign.
Last year he was under investigation relating to his personal use of luxury cars. He was also among officials linked last September to the embezzlement of humanitarian aid worth more than US$7 million earmarked for the southern Zaporizhzhia region. He has denied all the allegations.
On Sunday, a deputy minister was dismissed for being part of a network embezzling budget funds. Ukraine's infrastructure ministry later identified the dismissed official as Vasyl Lozynsky, a deputy minister there.
Oleksandr Kubrakov, the infrastructure minister, said Lozynsky was relieved of his duties after Ukraine's anti-corruption agency detained him while he was receiving a US$400,000 bribe for helping to fix contracts related to restoring infrastructure facilities battered by Russian missile strikes.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's focus on the war would not stop his government from tackling corruption.
"I want to be clear: There will be no return to what used to be in the past," Zelenskyy said.
The anti-corruption drive is vital if Ukraine wants to advance its application for membership of the European Union. To gain EU membership, countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions, including a commitment to the rule of law and other democratic principles.
Last June, the European Union agreed Thursday to put Ukraine on a path toward EU membership, acting with uncharacteristic speed and unity to pull the embattled country further away from Russia's influence and bind it more closely to the West.
Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO, too, but the military alliance is not about to offer an invitation, in part because of the country's corruption, shortcomings in its defence establishment, and its contested borders.
In other developments:
Ukraine's presidential office said Tuesday that at least five civilians were killed and seven others were wounded in Ukraine over the previous 24 hours. One Russian rocket hit a school in eastern Ukraine, killing one person, Donetsk region Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Ukrainian TV.
Russian forces also shelled nine towns and villages in the northern Sumy region, which borders Russia, killing a young woman and wounding three other people, local Gov. Dmytro Zhyvytskyy reported on Telegram. He said the casualties all lived in the same house, which suffered a direct artillery hit.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada yet to decide on repatriating Canadian men from Syria: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
'A toxic chemical that kills': WHO says health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fat
Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
High inflammatory diet found to increase likelihood of depression, new study finds
A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found a correlation between a highly inflammatory diet and the risk for depression.
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
Passport backlog update expected as federal cabinet retreat enters second day
The Liberal cabinet will head into the second of a three-day retreat in Hamilton today with a lengthy to-do list, including tackling inflation and making the country more competitive.
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
Competition Bureau set to try to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision at Fed Appeal Court
The fate of Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. goes before the Federal Court of Appeal today as the Competition Bureau seeks to overturn the Competition Tribunal's decision approving the deal.
Canada
-
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
Canada yet to decide on repatriating Canadian men from Syria: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Nicole Chan was 'frustrated' by handling of sex assault case before suicide: officer
One of the last members of the Vancouver Police Department to see Const. Nicole Chan before her suicide said Chan was angry about the treatment of her complaint that a co-worker was extorting her for sex.
-
Baby rescued from Lethbridge, Alta., home remains in hospital
Lethbridge police say a six-week-old baby girl who was found in critical condition inside a north-end home last week remains in hospital in Calgary.
World
-
Extreme Israeli group takes root in U.S. with fundraising bid
An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country's most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans, according to findings by The Associated Press and the Israeli investigative platform Shomrim.
-
Jacinda Ardern: The people were 'the joy of the job'
Jacinda Ardern made her final public appearance as New Zealand's prime minister Tuesday, saying the thing she would miss most was the people, because they had been the 'joy of the job.'
-
Why Macron, French unions at odds over pensions
The French government is presenting a bill on Monday that foresees broad changes to the pension system that will notably push back the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. Unions aren't happy, and more than 1 million people took to the streets last week to reject the measure. More strikes and protest action are planned Jan. 31, and probably beyond.
-
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep U.S. President Donald Trump in power.
-
A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine
Following intense pressure from its allies, Germany appears to be inching toward approving deliveries of high-tech Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Ukraine and its biggest Western backers hope will boost Kyiv's fight against Russian invaders.
-
Sixty of the Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives
Authorities in Nepal have handed to relatives the bodies of 60 of the 72 people killed in a plane crash last week, the airline said.
Politics
-
Canada yet to decide on repatriating Canadian men from Syria: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
-
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Health
-
Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
When Rylae-Ann Poulin was a year old, she didn't crawl or babble like other kids her age. A rare genetic disorder kept her from even lifting her head. Then, months later. doctors delivered gene therapy directly to her brain.
-
High inflammatory diet found to increase likelihood of depression, new study finds
A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found a correlation between a highly inflammatory diet and the risk for depression.
-
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
Sci-Tech
-
Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
-
Nova Scotia spaceport on track for first small-scale test launch, says CEO
The man behind Canada's first commercial spaceport says the facility in northeastern Nova Scotia could see its first suborbital test launch sometime early this summer.
-
Unusual chemical found in Rembrandt masterpiece could shed light on ancient art techniques
In the process of conserving a 17th-century painting by Dutch master Rembrandt, scientists have isolated an unexpected chemical within the paint, shedding light on some of the techniques used to create ancient masterpieces.
Entertainment
-
N.Y. bill would stop Madison Square Garden from kicking out enemy lawyers
New York City's Madison Square Garden and other sports venues would be barred from refusing entry to perceived enemies of their owners under a bill introduced to the state Legislature Monday. The proposed legislation comes after the company instituted a policy of preventing ticket holders from entering if they work for any law firm involved in litigation against the company.
-
Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set
In her new memoir shared with Variety prior to publication, Pamela Anderson is alleging a disturbing incident she says happened on the set of 'Home Improvement' with her former costar Tim Allen. He denies the incident took place.
-
'Avatar: The Way of Water' box office haul tops US$2 billion
Pricey movie sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' topped US$2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co.
Business
-
Twitter faces lawsuits over unpaid rent for U.S. HQ, U.K. office
More landlords are taking Twitter to court over unpaid rent at the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco and its British offices -- the latest legal headaches for billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has been trying to slash expenses.
-
U.S. futures slip the day after tech-powered Wall Street rally
Wall Street stumbled before the bell on Tuesday following a rally the previous day, driven by heavy buying of tech shares as investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim its rate hikes as it makes headway in tamping down inflation.
-
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes
Over the past few years, several companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the biggest of those companies have failed spectacularly.
Lifestyle
-
New pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin shots
A new, once-daily pill promises to make treating feline diabetes easier in newly diagnosed animals, without the shots. The biggest benefit may be the ease of use, experts said.
-
'Smiles for miles': N.B. man finds peace, happiness on the dog sled trail
While most of the Maritimes hunkered down for Monday’s storm, Doug Stoakley hit the trails with his dogs for a very important reason.
-
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a swell that will grow into the late afternoon.
Sports
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
-
Educators call for federal inquiry into 'widespread abuse' in Canadian sports
Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday.
Autos
-
Elon Musk, at trial, says he was sure Saudis backed taking Tesla private
Elon Musk testified on Monday that he was sure he had backing from Saudi financiers in 2018 to take Tesla Inc. private, as he defended against claims he defrauded investors by later tweeting about his electric car company.
-
U.S. ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odours in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.