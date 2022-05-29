Plane with 22 people on board missing in Nepal's mountains

A signage of Tara Airlines is seen as a team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal's mountains on Sunday, an official said. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta) A signage of Tara Airlines is seen as a team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal's mountains on Sunday, an official said. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tear gas fired at Liverpool fans in Champions League final policing chaos

Riot police fired tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters forced to endure lengthy waits to get into the Champions League final amid logistical chaos and an attempt by UEFA and French authorities to blame overcrowding at turnstiles on people trying to access the stadium with fake tickets on Saturday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social