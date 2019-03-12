

David Koenig, The Associated Press





Airline pilots on at least two flights have reported that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing planes to tilt down suddenly, the same problem suspected of contributing to a deadly crash in Indonesia.

The pilots say that soon after engaging the autopilot on Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, the nose tilted down sharply. In both cases, they recovered quickly after disconnecting the autopilot.

That is the plane at the centre of a growing global ban by more than 40 countries following a second fatal crash in Ethiopia in less than five months. In the U.S., however, the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines continued to permit the planes to fly.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, which operate versions of the 737 Max, vouched for the safety of the Max aircraft.