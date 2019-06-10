Pilot killed in Manhattan helicopter crash: fire department
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 2:26PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 3:01PM EDT
NEW YORK -- The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.
The Fire Department says the helicopter crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn't far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.
It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, but it is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.
It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.
Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.
PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019
A helicopter has crashed into a Manhattan building located at 787 7th Avenue, the FDNY tweeted. Follow live updates. https://t.co/Wpgm8r3PIf pic.twitter.com/p8Xq2wcKuk— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 10, 2019
