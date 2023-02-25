Philippines marks 1986 revolt with dictator's son as leader
Pro-democracy protesters in the Philippines marked the anniversary on Saturday of the 1986 army-backed "people power" revolt with the son of the dictator, who was ousted in that uprising, now leading the country.
About 1,400 demonstrators, some waving Philippine flags and holding placards that read "Never forget," gathered at a democracy shrine along the main EDSA highway in metropolitan Manila. Left-wing activists, carrying an effigy that depicted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a pest, protested separately at a nearby pro-democracy monument.
Faced with the awkward situation of issuing a statement to mark the revolt that toppled his namesake father, Marcos Jr. called for reconciliation without citing the event as a democratic milestone, as his predecessors had done.
"I once again offer my hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society -- one that will pursue progress and peace and a better life for all Filipinos," he said in a two-paragraph statement he posted on Facebook.
Renato Reyes of the left-wing alliance Bayan said the president's offer was a "good sound bite but lacks sincerity and substance" given Marcos Jr.'s refusal to acknowledge abuses under his father's rule.
Millions of Filipinos converged in February 1986 at the highway to shield top military and defence officials who defected from Marcos' administration. The ailing president, who imposed martial rule from 1972 to 1981, was driven with his family and cronies into U.S. exile.
The uprising became a harbinger of change in authoritarian regimes. But in the nearly four decades since then, poverty, stark inequality between the rich and poor and a failure to address past wrongdoings have remained deeply entrenched, fanning political and social divisions.
The Marcoses returned to the Philippines in 1991 and gradually regained political power despite the plunder and widespread human rights atrocities four decades ago.
In May last year, Marcos Jr. won the presidential race in a landslide victory in one of history's most dramatic reversal of fortunes.
"It's mind-blowing in one sense, isn't it? How did this happen? You remember those who sacrificed their lives and you feel so sad for those who were tortured, those who lost loved ones," Judy Taguiwalo, a longtime former political detainee and torture survivor, told The Associated Press.
Now 73 and ailing, Taguiwalo said her generation of activists who fought the dictatorship was slowly fading, but she remained defiant.
"There's a new generation of fighters," she said. "Tyranny can return but there's no forever in tyranny so long as we don't stop resisting even if it's an uphill battle or we get sidetracked by disinformation."
Marcos Jr.'s supporters called his massive victory a political vindication. Opponents said he clinched the top post through well-funded social media campaign that whitewashed the family history in a country regarded as one of the top users of Facebook and TikTok.
The president has steadfastly rejected calls for him to apologize for the atrocities and plunder during his father's rule and said in a TV interview last year that labelling the elder Marcos a dictator was wrong.
The ousted leader died in exile in Hawaii three years after being overthrown without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.
A Hawaii court found him liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion from his estate to compensate more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.
Butch Abad, a prominent activist who joined the 1986 uprising, said the army-backed revolution, fortunately, did not degenerate into a full-blown civil strife but peacefully restored democracy. He said it should have been used to introduce structural reforms aimed at eliminating poverty, social inequities and other volatile issues that helped ignite the revolt against the dictatorship in the first place.
"Unfortunately, we stopped at ousting a dictator and did not pursue a deepening of democracy," Abad said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
U.S. FDA authorizes combination flu-COVID test for home use
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home, giving consumers an easy way to determine if a runny nose is caused by either disease.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Canada
-
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
-
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.
-
Trudeau says he's bothered by Google preventing some Canadians from accessing news
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is bothered that Google is limiting access to news for some Canadians. Trudeau says the tech giant has decided they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than pay journalists for the work they do.
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
-
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
World
-
Schools reopen as Syrians live with quake's devastation
Schools resumed classes in Syria's rebel-held northwest Saturday after closing for nearly three weeks following an earthquake that devastated the region, local officials said, even as many schoolchildren suffer from shock.
-
Young gymnast among 3 killed in shootings near Orlando
T'yonna Major, 9, was killed Wednesday when a gunman barged into her home outside Orlando and shot the third-grader and her mother, who survived the attack.
-
After Ohio train derailment, Biden orders door-to-door checks
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on families affected by the toxic train derailment that has morphed into a heated political controversy.
-
Philippines marks 1986 revolt with dictator's son as leader
Pro-democracy protesters in the Philippines marked the anniversary on Saturday of the 1986 army-backed 'people power' revolt with the son of the dictator, who was ousted in that uprising, now leading the country.
-
Alabama governor says state will resume executions after failures prompt review
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that the state is ready to resume executions and 'obtain justice' for victims' families after lethal injections were paused for three months for an internal review of the state's death penalty procedures.
-
Idaho ordered to execute inmate but state lacks lethal drugs
Idaho's attorney general has obtained a court order that requires a terminally ill death row inmate to be executed within 30 days, even though the state has no way to carry out the death sentence.
Politics
-
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
-
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Health
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
-
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
-
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
Sci-Tech
-
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
-
TikTok investigation sign of data privacy, geopolitical climate: academics
An investigation into TikTok launched by Canada's Privacy Commissioner this week is a symptom of growing unrest around data privacy, but also a sign of the extent of geopolitical tensions, academics say.
-
How much screen time is too much? The signs you're addicted to your phone
31 per cent of U.S. adults and 46 per cent of U.S. teens say they are on the internet "almost constantly," according to Pew Research Surveys from 2021 and 2022.
Entertainment
-
Moroccan singer convicted of rape in Paris, gets 6-year term
A court in Paris convicted Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred of rape and assault charges Friday and sentenced him to six years in prison.
-
Deadly shooting on film set: Court proceedings advance
A film-industry weapons supervisor made her first formal court appearance Friday on a felony charge in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie.
-
Eugene Levy confronts his fears in 'The Reluctant Traveler'
Award-winning actor, writer, and producer Eugene Levy stars in the new Apple TV Plus travel series 'The Reluctant Traveler,' in which viewers follow him as he voyages across the world as a self-professed hater of travel.
Business
-
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
-
A generation of high-profile women tech leaders have stepped aside. What's next?
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
-
Indigo employees' data breached in ransomware attack
Canada's biggest bookstore chain says the data of current and former employees was stolen in a ransomware attack. Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the breach on Feb. 8 left no indication that customers' personal information, such as credit card numbers, had been compromised, but that 'some employee data was.'
Lifestyle
-
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
-
Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years
An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.
-
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Sports
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
-
MLB's new timing device makes debut during spring training
Baseball's new timing device made its big league debut Friday during a limited schedule of spring training openers.
-
Alcaraz and Norrie into Rio semis, eye 2nd final in 2 weeks
A rematch is in sight for Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie in the Rio Open final. Both advanced to the semifinals of the clay-court tournament on Friday.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.