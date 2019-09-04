

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





A U.S. woman is being held by Philippine officials who allege that she hid a baby in her hand luggage as she was trying to fly out of the country.

Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration spokesman Melvin Mabulac told CNN the 43-year-old woman had been caught with the bag at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila early Wednesday morning.

The baby was only six days old, Mabulac said.

Immigration officials there said the woman appeared to be travelling alone and only presented her own passport as she passed through the airport’s security checkpoints.

But upon searching her oversized suitcase, airport staff found a child inside, Mabulac said, adding “she did not have any travel documents for the infant.”

CNN Philippines reports that after being exposed, the woman claimed -- without providing any evidence -- that she was the child’s aunt.

Anti-human trafficking investigators from Philippines National Bureau of Investigation are now handling the case.