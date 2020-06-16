LONDON, U.K. -- Let’s talk about the weekend.

Not the one coming up, but the one just past. The riotous weekend that was.

A couple of things happened that are worth reflecting upon.

Picture this—and you can easily—because it was all over the Internet: A man urinating next to the memorial for London Police Const. Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death in 2017 during a terrorist attack.

On a sliding scale of disgusting behaviour, this was judged a definite 10.

After consuming 16 pints of beer last Friday night, 28-year-old Andrew Banks travelled to London ready for a scrap—along with other far-right thugs and neo-Nazi hoodlums.

Their ridiculous intention was to “protect” statues around Parliament Square from vandalism, but mostly they wanted to disrupt a Black Lives Matter protest and crack a few heads.

The picture of Banks piddling beside the memorial went “viral” and Britain went berserk.

By Monday morning, he had turned himself into Essex police, after a confrontation with his father. I would like to have witnessed that one.

Banks was charged with outraging public decency—who knew such a charge existed—and sentenced to 14 days in jail. The same number of days as going into quarantine.

He told the Chief Magistrate he was ashamed, and she seemed to take that into consideration.

“I accept you were drunk,” she ruled, “and did not know where you were urinating.”

How many judges have ever had to say that in a court of law?

Sixteen pints of beer.

“The irony,” she noted, “is rather than protecting the monuments, you almost urinated on one. That was more by luck than judgment.”

Let’s move on then to the story of Patrick Hutchison, who was at the same protest. You can decide which of the two men the Queen might choose to invite for dinner.

Patrick is Black and when he saw an injured white man in trouble—one of the far-right thugs battling with anti-racism protesters—he threw him over his shoulder and carried him to safety.

Suddenly another photo was spreading wildly across the Internet. This time the British reaction was a wholehearted gush of admiration.

“His life was under threat, so I just went and scooped him up,” said Patrick, who’s been featured in just about every newspaper and newscast in the nation.

He’s a personal trainer, a martial arts expert, and a grandfather. Of the man he rescued, we know nothing.

It’s not black versus white, he wrote on Instagram. It’s about everyone against the racists.

“I just want equality for all.”

With muscle, comes humility.