Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon

Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response

Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim Sunday at western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'

